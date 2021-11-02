Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 11/01/21

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! This one wasn’t too difficult to choose.

In the rain last Friday night, overtime, Olivet at Williamston, opening night of the state high school playoffs, no score. Olivet trying to win the game with a field goal in the elements and Tyler Latunski comes through with a beautiful kick. 3-0 final, Olivet wins it and moves on to the district final this Friday night at Portland at 7 o’clock.

