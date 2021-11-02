Advertisement

In My View: What if Stafford never played in Detroit?

How much worse would the Lions have been without Stafford?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During his 12 years with the Detroit Lions, many fans were crucial of Matthew Stafford. After watching the Lions this season, I don’t think anybody should have any complaints whatsoever.

What in the world would the Lions’ record had been without Stafford those 12 years, especially when you look at the struggles this team is having today, then look at the season Stafford is having with the Rams?

Now the Lions have a Bye Week, they can’t lose this week. You wonder if they’re ever going to win a game with Jared Goff. He’s not the only problem, of course, but he can’t play over the problems, in my view, the way Stafford did during his 12 years.

What would Stafford’s career had been like if he spent them with a decent team instead?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: The Lions without Stafford
IMV: What if Stafford never played in Detroit?
In My View: What if Stafford never played in Detroit?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Will MSU have fans inside?
IMV: Will MSU fans be allowed inside?
IMV: Will MSU fans be allowed inside?