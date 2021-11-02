In My View: What if Stafford never played in Detroit?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During his 12 years with the Detroit Lions, many fans were crucial of Matthew Stafford. After watching the Lions this season, I don’t think anybody should have any complaints whatsoever.

What in the world would the Lions’ record had been without Stafford those 12 years, especially when you look at the struggles this team is having today, then look at the season Stafford is having with the Rams?

Now the Lions have a Bye Week, they can’t lose this week. You wonder if they’re ever going to win a game with Jared Goff. He’s not the only problem, of course, but he can’t play over the problems, in my view, the way Stafford did during his 12 years.

What would Stafford’s career had been like if he spent them with a decent team instead?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.