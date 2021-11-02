In My View: The Lions without Stafford

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions fans who criticized Matthew Stafford during his 12 year run with the team should never criticize him again. Just look at the state of the Lions without him and look at the Los Angeles Rams with Stafford.

What would Stafford’s career have been like had he not played in Detroit? And how much worse would the Lions have been without Stafford?

You wonder when this team will ever win another game with Stafford now long gone.

