Advertisement

In My View: The Lions without Stafford

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions fans who criticized Matthew Stafford during his 12 year run with the team should never criticize him again. Just look at the state of the Lions without him and look at the Los Angeles Rams with Stafford.

What would Stafford’s career have been like had he not played in Detroit? And how much worse would the Lions have been without Stafford?

You wonder when this team will ever win another game with Stafford now long gone.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Jonathan Richard Wroten is being held without bond after robbing a convenience store with a...
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing store clerk with katana being held without bond

Latest News

In My View: What if Stafford never played in Detroit?
In My View: What if Stafford never played in Detroit?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Will MSU have fans inside?
IMV: Will MSU fans be allowed inside?
IMV: Will MSU fans be allowed inside?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Ford Field dreams for local teams