Michigan programs to help women get more involved in hunting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firearm deer season is fast approaching in Michigan.

Statewide organizations are working to get more women involved in the sport and other outdoor activities.

More and more women are learning about and enjoying hunting, fishing, backpacking, shooting sports, kayaking and many more outdoor recreational activities. The DNR’s ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ is a great way to learn the outdoor skills that are necessary to enjoy these activities.

Participants can select their program choices from a list of courses offered during the workshop. The workshop provides opportunities in three general program areas: shooting and hunting, fishing, and eco-sports, such as kayaking, camping or orienteering. All classes are taught in a very “hands-on” way.

Michigan’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman traditional winter and summer workshops are currently only offered in the Upper Peninsula, however, they do have smaller scale “Beyond” workshops that are held throughout the entire state. Classes fill up very quickly when offered. We encourage you to sign up for email alerts if you would like to be informed when workshops are open for registration. Information will be made available on this page when new workshops are available.

In the meantime, you can fill out a survey to express you interests and what you want to see the program do.

You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MIBOWsurvey?utm_campaign=bow+program+survey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.