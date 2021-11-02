Advertisement

MDOT seeks input on Meridian Township road repairs

By Mara Peverini
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Before making a $12 million investment to repair Grand River Avenue, Meridian Township officials are holding an open meeting to talk about the project.

Crews will resurface the road and work on drainage improvements from Park Lake Road to Oak Pointe Court. Work will include joint and crack repairs, intermittent curb, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and traffic signal improvements

MDOT says that area gets flooded pretty easily, although these repairs won’t eliminate the issue completely, they will help a lot.

Work is expected to begin next April, with the project estimated to be completed by June 2023.

The meeting will be held thursday from noon to 4 at the town hall room on marsh road. Anyone interested in the issue is invited to participate.

