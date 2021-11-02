Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Jonathan Richard Wroten is being held without bond after robbing a convenience store with a...
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing store clerk with katana being held without bond

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses his new book, "Integrity Counts,"...
Georgia official: Trump call to ‘find’ votes was a threat
Officials with both cities are assuring voters it is a safe process and ballots can be dropped...
Election Day information
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to his constituents at his "Mayor on the Block" event on...
Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd
President Biden's remarks on deforestation at the U.N. climate summit.
President Biden's remarks on deforestation at UN climate summit
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad