Jackson County ISD receives $10 million grant, taking years off renovation project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is saying “thank you” to the state, after the district received a massive boost in funding from the state.

The state awarded Jackson County ISD a $10 million grant as part of the 2022 state budget, appropriated through a Michigan enhancement grant via Senate Bill 82.

The district says the money will be used to pay for renovations to the former Frost Elementary School, which was purchased from Jackson Public Schools for $1.

The project helps Jackson County ISD address future facility needs for the county’s special education population, as well as provide many specialized programs and services at one central location.

“We are so thankful our state legislators saw the value in this project,” said Jackson County ISD Superintendent Kevin Oxley. “It allows us to provide quality facilities for our students with special needs well into the future, without having to ask taxpayers for additional financial resources for this purpose.”

Original estimates for the JCISD Central Campus renovation project, which will be paid for with district savings and bond proceeds, were close to $15 million but may be higher due to increased costs for construction materials and supply chain issues. Initial work includes a new HVAC system, roof repairs, building additions and classroom reconfigurations to meet current building codes and to make the facility compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

The second phase of the project included renovations to the gym, kitchen, and other spaces, and school officials said the work wasn’t expected to begin for another few years to give the district time to get funding in place. However, the additional $10 million from the state means the district can get started on that work much earlier than originally anticipated, with bids expected to go out in the spring.

State Senator Mike Shirkey says projects of this magnitude and cost can be hard to accomplish, so that’s why the state stepped in.

“This is the kind of project that has an actual measurable return on investment for taxpayers for many years to come,” said Senator Shirkey.

Another added benefit is the significant impact this project will have on Jackson County families. “When we look at the special needs services, it’s not just about our children - it’s about families,” said State Representative Julie Alexander. “It’s important to provide them the right environment - academic, social and emotional - to help them be successful.”

Work is expected to begin on Phase 1 in December. The district is hoping to have Phase 1 complete in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.