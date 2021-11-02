Holt Public Schools investigating after threatening message found in bathroom

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from Holt Public Schools announced Monday that, after school hours, a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall at the Holt High School main campus. The threat was photographed and published on social media.

Holt High School staff, as well as local authorities, have begun an investigation in the incident.

“Moving forward we will continue to work with our local authorities as we take each threat seriously,” staff wrote on the district’s Facebook page. “We are taking steps to closely monitor our community spaces to ensure an accurate and timely investigation. These types of threats have the potential for serious consequences or even expulsion from school.”

Families are being encouraged to tell their children to speak up and report anything they see or hear to school officials as soon as possible by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729,) texting 652729 (OK2SAY,) or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.

