Gov. Whitmer appeals FEMA denial for aid to Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the State of Michigan is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial to activate the Public Assistance Program for Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

The request was made following heavy rainfall and flooding across southeast Michigan in June.

“I am going to fight for every available dollar to help communities across Michigan that were impacted by these historic storms,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This federal assistance is still critically needed to support the recovery of public entities in Ionia, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure they get that much-needed assistance.”

The appeal comes after the completion of added Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments with federal and local officials to verify the extent of damage in Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

If the Public Assistance Program is activated, local governments impacted by the storms in Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties would be qualified for grants to supplement response and recovery costs. Those costs include debris removal, repairing roads, bridges, and public buildings, and damages to public utilities.

The letter Gov. Whitmer sent to President Biden through FEMA can be seen below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.