Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer appeals FEMA denial for aid to Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties

The request was made following heavy rainfall and flooding across southeast Michigan in June.
Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage...
Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage in Southeast Michigan in June 2020.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the State of Michigan is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial to activate the Public Assistance Program for Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

The request was made following heavy rainfall and flooding across southeast Michigan in June.

“I am going to fight for every available dollar to help communities across Michigan that were impacted by these historic storms,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This federal assistance is still critically needed to support the recovery of public entities in Ionia, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure they get that much-needed assistance.”

The appeal comes after the completion of added Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments with federal and local officials to verify the extent of damage in Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

If the Public Assistance Program is activated, local governments impacted by the storms in Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties would be qualified for grants to supplement response and recovery costs. Those costs include debris removal, repairing roads, bridges, and public buildings, and damages to public utilities.

The letter Gov. Whitmer sent to President Biden through FEMA can be seen below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson

Latest News

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Tip line created to help find missing 18-year-old
Two sirens will sound at approximately 9:30 a.m., followed by a recorded message that will be...
BWL to conduct annual test of dam break warning system
Officials with both cities are assuring voters it is a safe process and ballots can be dropped...
Election Day information