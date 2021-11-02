Election Day information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Election Day with Jackson and Lansing both gearing up for mayoral races.

Jackson County Commissioner Daniel Mahoney is running against former corrections officer John Wilson. Mahoney says his top three priorities are public safety, growing the economy, and revitalizing neighborhoods. Wilson is focusing on gun violence, gang activity, and water and sewer rates.

In Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor is squaring off with longtime Lansing City Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar. Andy Schor was elected mayor in 2018. Both Schor and Dunbar say they’re focusing on helping businesses after the pandemic, recruiting police officers, and ending gun violence.

Election officials in both cities say a lot of people have already turned in their absentee ballots. That way of voting became much more popular during the pandemic.

“In 2020, we definitely saw a huge increase in residents taking advantage of absentee ballots and a lot of that had to do with the pandemic and people not wanting to go to polling places to take advantage of absentee ballots,” said Jackson City Spokesman Aaron Dimick. “Looking at this election, it looks like absentee ballots are here to stay and we’re still seeing people use them in high numbers.”

Officials with both cities are assuring voters it is a safe process and ballots can be dropped off in drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We have had some people that declined to vote absentee because of concerns but I can tell you I have full confidence in the voting system that we use and the system we use to count them,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “We did audits of the previous election last year so we have verified our machines count accurately.”

Polls open at 7 am. in both Jackson and Lansing and you must be in line by 8 p.m. to cast your vote.

If you still have an absentee ballot to turn in, you can do that until 8 p.m. at the clerk’s office as well.

If you’re still not registered to vote, you can do that in person at the clerk’s office or at a polling location.

