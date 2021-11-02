East Lansing, MSU police looking for postgame vandals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and the Michigan State University Police Department and Public Safety (MSUPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying those they say are responsible for vandalism and destruction following Saturday’s football game against Michigan.

Several photos of those being sought by police can be seen at the bottom of this article.

The East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) responded to 57 calls throughout the city, in gridlock traffic, while still responding to a total of 142 calls for service.

ELPD responded to 349 calls for service, many assisting ELFD with crowd control while the department attempted to extinguish fires.

“This behavior is not acceptable, and suspects identified will be located and held responsible,” ELPD said in a Facebook post. “Over the next few days and weeks, we will be reviewing all social media posts, tips, and other information we receive.”

If you know the identities of any of the subjects in the photos below or have any other videos or pictures, please submit them to Detective Sgt. Adam Park at apark@cityofeastlansing.com. Sgt. Park can be reached at (517) 319-6834.

