DeWitt Football Game Moved

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Poor field conditions have caused the Friday night MHSAA division three district title game at DeWitt to be moved. The Panthers, 9-1 are due to host Mount Pleasant, 10-0. The game will now be played at 7pm Friday at Grand Ledge High School. If DeWitt wins the Panthers would host another game next week. A bond issue is being voted Tuesday by district voters and if it passes it would include an artificial surface, plus new lights and a press box at the football stadium in the near future.

