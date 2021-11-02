Advertisement

BWL to conduct annual test of dam break warning system

Two sirens will sound at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ABC 12 first reported that the tornado siren in the Village of Gaines didn't work. During the counties monthly siren test, resident's told us that were pleased to announce the siren has been fixed.(Christine Kanerva)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system tomorrow. Two sirens will sound at approximately 9:30 a.m., followed by a recorded message that will be announced by loudspeakers. The message will say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The sirens are found along the Grand River. One is stationed near Hazel Street, and the other is near Lenawee and River streets. BWL conducts the test to make sure the public safety warning system is functional.

Federal law requires BWL to annually test the emergency warning system which will be activated in the very unlikely event of a failure of the Moores Park Dam, located on the Grand River near the BWL’s Eckert Power Plant.

Since 1919 when the BWL began running the Moores Park Dam, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam, which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by BWL staff.

WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/2/21 A.M.