Broadway is back and so are local productions in Charlotte!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people are excited that Broadway is back and so are local productions!

The Charlotte Performing Arts Center has announced their upcoming fall season which includes ‘Brunch & The Rolling Hills’ and ‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical.’

‘Brunch & The Rolling Hills’ offers an afternoon of music and brunch on stage and ‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical’ has a special guest Kyra Macomber, Winner of 2020 Charlotte Idol.

In addition to theses performances, the CPAC offers a unique location for meeting, events, or live performances such as dance recitals or school plays.

Viewers can stay up to date on what’s coming up in 2022 at charlotteperformingartscenter.com or call the box office at 517-541-5690.

