Braves Make Late Roster Move

HOUSTON (AP) - Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 tonight and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo. Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7. Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

