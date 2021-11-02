Advertisement

Braves Make Late Roster Move

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 tonight and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo. Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7. Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

