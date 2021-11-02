16-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Jackson Monday evening.

On Monday, November 1, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the area of W. High Street and Sheldon St. Police say a short time later, 911 calls reported a 16-year-old victim bleeding severely from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The teen was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he later died.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking with two other individuals in the area when the suspect shot multiple times at them. The victim was struck by one of the shots.

Police have not identified the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

