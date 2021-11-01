Advertisement

Tucker, Izzo, MSU coaches to hold weekly press conference

Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before introductory press conference
Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before introductory press conference(MSU Football)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University coaches will hold their weekly press conference Monday, November 1.

Right now, there’s a spotlight on East Lansing, following Mel Tucker and the football team’s victory over the Michigan Wolverines 37-33. Following the victory, MSU football is now ranked fifth in the country in the Associated Press poll.

Watch the press conference live as it happens starting at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times
Police arrest man who stabbed store clerk with katana, robs convenience store in Ionia Co.

Latest News

Photos from Michigan at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021
Snapshots from Spartan Stadium
Photos from Michigan at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021
Michigan at Michigan State - 10/30/21
The Michigan and Michigan State football teams will meet for the 114th time on Saturday to...
GAME NOTES: Michigan at Michigan State
Farai Mutatu leading the charge for Michigan State Men's Soccer
Farai Mutatu: How soccer keeps his family bond strong