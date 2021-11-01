Tucker, Izzo, MSU coaches to hold weekly press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University coaches will hold their weekly press conference Monday, November 1.

Right now, there’s a spotlight on East Lansing, following Mel Tucker and the football team’s victory over the Michigan Wolverines 37-33. Following the victory, MSU football is now ranked fifth in the country in the Associated Press poll.

Watch the press conference live as it happens starting at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.