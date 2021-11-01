Surgery For Derrick Henry
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.