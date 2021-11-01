Ravens Linebacker Hit By Bullet

CLEVELAND (AP) - Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet in his left calf at what the team described as a gathering on Sunday night in Cleveland. The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital. He’s been in touch with the Ravens’ medical staff and is expected to return to Maryland.

