Advertisement

Ravens Linebacker Hit By Bullet

Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an...
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet in his left calf at what the team described as a gathering on Sunday night in Cleveland. The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital. He’s been in touch with the Ravens’ medical staff and is expected to return to Maryland.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
Jonathan Richard Wroten is being held without bond after robbing a convenience store with a...
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing store clerk with katana being held without bond
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times

Latest News

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
Surgery For Derrick Henry
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Jameis Winston Out For The Season
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle...
Rams Add Von Miller
Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, right, gestures while talking with umpire Quinn Wolcott...
Padres Make Melvin Hiring Official