Rams Add Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 draft picks. The Broncos will receive a second- and a third-round pick for their franchise’s career sacks leader.

