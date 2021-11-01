Rams Add Von Miller
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 draft picks. The Broncos will receive a second- and a third-round pick for their franchise’s career sacks leader.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.