Potter Park Zoo vaccinating animals against COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potter Park Zoo is vaccinating animals against COVID-19.

It is starting with the animals believed to be most susceptible to the virus, such as the tiger, lions, snow leopard, and otters. Other animals will eventually get the vaccine. No animals at the zoo have gotten sick with COVID since the pandemic began.

“We take every measure possible to provide safe and quality care to all animals at Potter Park Zoo,” said Cynthia Wagner, Potter Park Zoo Director. “Utilizing this COVID-19 vaccine is another step we can take to protect the animals in our care.”

More than 70 zoos across the country announced they are vaccinating animals against COVID-19. The vaccine being used is designed specifically for animals and is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

