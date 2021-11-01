Advertisement

Potter Park Zoo vaccinating animals against COVID-19

Vaccines were donated to the zoo
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potter Park Zoo is vaccinating animals against COVID-19.

It is starting with the animals believed to be most susceptible to the virus, such as the tiger, lions, snow leopard, and otters. Other animals will eventually get the vaccine. No animals at the zoo have gotten sick with COVID since the pandemic began.

“We take every measure possible to provide safe and quality care to all animals at Potter Park Zoo,” said Cynthia Wagner, Potter Park Zoo Director. “Utilizing this COVID-19 vaccine is another step we can take to protect the animals in our care.”

More than 70 zoos across the country announced they are vaccinating animals against COVID-19. The vaccine being used is designed specifically for animals and is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
Jonathan Richard Wroten is being held without bond after robbing a convenience store with a...
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing store clerk with katana being held without bond
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times

Latest News

Zoo animals getting COVID-19 vaccine
Zoo animals getting COVID-19 vaccine
Police investigating post-game mayhem
Police investigating post-game mayhem
Police investigating post-game mayhem
New rules in effect to prevent financial exploitation