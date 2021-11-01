Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police are conducting an investigation after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a home.

East Lansing Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez said just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to 3900 block of Halter Lane for what they call a “dual death investigation.”

“We are looking at this investigation comprehensively from both a homicide investigation and also a murder-suicide investigation,” Gonzales said. “The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been narrowed down at this point.”

Currently, there are no suspects, and police are not looking for any at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.