Police investigating post-game mayhem

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting, a flipped car, burning couches and police investigations into all three. East Lansing and MSU Police are looking for the people responsible for the mayhem following Michigan State’s victory over Michigan.

It started with some burning couches, which isn’t all that unfamiliar. But that quickly escalated when a car was flipped over and had a fire lit next to it.

Then, there were two shootings in East Lansing over the weekend. Police were called to a home on Halter Lane near the corner of State and Chandler where they found two people shot to death.

The other shooting happened near the CVS parking lot on Albert Road. That victim is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Despite the problems off-campus, MSU police told News 10 they had fewer arrests than normal on-campus for a home game.

ELPD said there were 20 tickets issued and five arrests made. There were just under 350 calls made to ELPD throughout the day and East Lansing Fire Dept. had 142 calls for help.

