Advertisement

Pistons reveal “City Edition” uniforms

This season’s version pays homage to the teams of the 1970s and 1990s.
Monday, the NBA and Nike revealed what this season’s “City Edition” uniforms will look like....
Monday, the NBA and Nike revealed what this season’s “City Edition” uniforms will look like. The Detroit Pistons’ version pays homage to the teams of the 1970s and 1990s.(Detroit Pistons)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the NBA and Nike revealed what this season’s “City Edition” uniforms will look like. The Detroit Pistons’ version pays homage to the teams of the 1970s and 1990s.

The team released photos of the new uniforms on Twitter, saying “Savvy and skilled, with grit and a never-back-down attitude, it’s a style of play that can only come from the Motor City. We hustle different.”

The 2021 version proudly displays “Detroit” across the chest, accented by teal, royal blue, and white arm taping.

Pistons squads of the mid-to-late 90s are honored on the side paneling and below the label. The classic flaming horse logo from the 90s gets a nod on the color-block waistband.

Lightning bolts on the side of the shorts and jersey are reminiscent of aesthetics from the team in the late 1970s.

Each of the 30 NBA teams will sport “City Edition” uniforms in the 2021-22 season. The uniforms feature Easter eggs, or hidden, subtle touches, which highlight momentous moments in the team’s history.

The Pistons will debut their new threads on Nov. 5 when they host the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Replica jerseys will be available to purchase on Nov. 15.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
Police arrest man who stabbed store clerk with katana, robs convenience store in Ionia Co.
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Families Get Spooky For Halloween
Mid-Michigan Families Get Spooky For Halloween
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Matthew Eric Varnum, aged 43, of Adrian, is missing.
Adrian Police searching for missing, endangered man