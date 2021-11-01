Pistons reveal “City Edition” uniforms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the NBA and Nike revealed what this season’s “City Edition” uniforms will look like. The Detroit Pistons’ version pays homage to the teams of the 1970s and 1990s.

The team released photos of the new uniforms on Twitter, saying “Savvy and skilled, with grit and a never-back-down attitude, it’s a style of play that can only come from the Motor City. We hustle different.”

The 2021 version proudly displays “Detroit” across the chest, accented by teal, royal blue, and white arm taping.

Pistons squads of the mid-to-late 90s are honored on the side paneling and below the label. The classic flaming horse logo from the 90s gets a nod on the color-block waistband.

Lightning bolts on the side of the shorts and jersey are reminiscent of aesthetics from the team in the late 1970s.

Each of the 30 NBA teams will sport “City Edition” uniforms in the 2021-22 season. The uniforms feature Easter eggs, or hidden, subtle touches, which highlight momentous moments in the team’s history.

The Pistons will debut their new threads on Nov. 5 when they host the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Replica jerseys will be available to purchase on Nov. 15.

