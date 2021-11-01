Advertisement

Padres Make Melvin Hiring Official

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, right, gestures while talking with umpire Quinn Wolcott...
Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, right, gestures while talking with umpire Quinn Wolcott after Marcus Semien was called out during the third inning of a baseball game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres have announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager, bringing a veteran presence to a team that imploded down the stretch, leading to the firing of manager Jayce Tingler. Melvin signed a three-year contract. He inherits a team that had five All-Stars, but underperformed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin was hired away from the Oakland Athletics.

