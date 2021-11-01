Padres Make Melvin Hiring Official

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres have announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager, bringing a veteran presence to a team that imploded down the stretch, leading to the firing of manager Jayce Tingler. Melvin signed a three-year contract. He inherits a team that had five All-Stars, but underperformed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin was hired away from the Oakland Athletics.

