New mosaic mural showcases clay tiles the public helped design

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Art is popping up throughout downtown Lansing.

One specifically that you can’t miss is being put together on the Shiawassee Street Bridge.

Artist, Alexandra Leonard is putting up clay mosaic tiles that both she and the community designed.

You can follow her progress online at Shiawassee Street Mosaic Project @shiawasseestreetmosaicproject.

