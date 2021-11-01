In My View: Will MSU have fans inside?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we all know COVID is still a big part of the sports world, especially around here. Now we’ve got the winter sports teams ready to play at Michigan State and I’m wondering how many fans are going to be inside Munn Arena for hockey, Jennison for volleyball, and of course Breslin for men’s and women’s basketball.

Only several thousand fans attended the MSU exhibition basketball game last week and mask issues had to be a legitimate factor. Will that be a deterrent for fans who love to see the Spartans play basketball but really don’t want to wear a mask while doing it?

I’m not convinced capacity crowds will be on hand for MSU winter indoor events until more fans are convinced that wearing masks is comfortable enough and that they are fully safe for the most part.

It will be an issue for all indoor sports venues in the Big Ten.

Will we have fans at the indoor Michigan State sports venues this winter at the same level we have had at the outdoor fall sites?

It remains to be seen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.