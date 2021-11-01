MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and dive teams are searching the Red Cedar River in connection with missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

Santo was last seen Friday leaving Michigan State University’s campus from Yakeley Hall. Santo is not an MSU student, but was visiting friends and believe he was walking toward the Brody Neighborhood when he went missing.

Police on scene tell News 10 that they don’t have any information to believe Santo is in the area, rather they are exhausting all options in their search for Santo.

To enhance their search efforts, MSU Police is calling on Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to aid in their search on foot, be helicopter, by drone and boat.

News 10 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

