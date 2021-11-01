Advertisement

MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old

Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and dive teams are searching the Red Cedar River in connection with missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

Santo was last seen Friday leaving Michigan State University’s campus from Yakeley Hall. Santo is not an MSU student, but was visiting friends and believe he was walking toward the Brody Neighborhood when he went missing.

Police on scene tell News 10 that they don’t have any information to believe Santo is in the area, rather they are exhausting all options in their search for Santo.

To enhance their search efforts, MSU Police is calling on Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to aid in their search on foot, be helicopter, by drone and boat.

News 10 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
Jonathan Richard Wroten is being held without bond after robbing a convenience store with a...
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing store clerk with katana being held without bond
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times

Latest News

New rules in effect to prevent financial exploitation
Lansing artist
Lansing Artist
df
SHAVING CREAM SNOW
cx
BLISS
xc
FACES OF INGHAM COUNTY