Meridian Township Police seeking help identifying retail fraud suspects

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Do you know these too people?

According to Meridian Township Police, they’re wanted in a retail fraud case, and they need your help identifying the subjects.

Anyone able to identify the subjects is asked to contact Officer McConaughy at 517-853-4800.

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying these two subject. They are wanted for... Posted by Meridian Township Police on Monday, November 1, 2021

