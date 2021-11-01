Advertisement

Meridian Township Police seeking help identifying retail fraud suspects

Meridian Township Police are seeking help identifying these two subjects in a retail fraud case.
Meridian Township Police are seeking help identifying these two subjects in a retail fraud case.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Do you know these too people?

According to Meridian Township Police, they’re wanted in a retail fraud case, and they need your help identifying the subjects.

Anyone able to identify the subjects is asked to contact Officer McConaughy at 517-853-4800.

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying these two subject. They are wanted for...

Posted by Meridian Township Police on Monday, November 1, 2021

