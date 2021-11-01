Meridian Township Police seeking help identifying retail fraud suspects
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Do you know these too people?
According to Meridian Township Police, they’re wanted in a retail fraud case, and they need your help identifying the subjects.
Anyone able to identify the subjects is asked to contact Officer McConaughy at 517-853-4800.
