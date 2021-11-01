On The Job report: 10/29/2021

Operator/Production 1st and 2nd Shift

Dakkota Integrated Systems

Salary: $15/hour

Description:

FLSA: Hourly Non-Exempt Key Areas of Responsibility (Answerable for the following end results)

· Operate production tooling and equipment in a manner that achieves production and quality goals and standards.

· Assist in maintaining Business Operating System integrity and alerting those situations that do not meet the quality system requirements to management.

· Maintain integrity of tooling and equipment necessary to perform work.

· Disposition and move suspect assemblies or components to Non-Conforming or assembly rework area.

· Work in a manner that promotes teamwork among fellow workers.

· Communicate effectively with direct supervision on all aspects of the job performance, including across all shifts.

· Accurately complete all paperwork associated with the job assignment.

· Document all activities as required.

· Adhere to all company guidelines for Emergency Evacuation to ensure employee safety.

· Any additional responsibility deemed necessary by management.

Limits of Authority

· Advise Department Manager of those situations that may pose a significant risk to the program, product assurance, facilities, employee safety or customer satisfaction results.

· Initiate actions to prevent the occurrence of any nonconformance relating to product, process & systems.

· Identify and record any problems relating to the product, process or system.

· Initiate, recommend or provide solutions through the appropriate channels and verify implementation.

· Control further processing and delivery of nonconforming product until the deficiency is corrected.

Requirements:

Basic Education, Experience and Skills Required

· High School Diploma or equivalent preferred.

· Good written and mathematical skills.

· Good communication and team working skills.

· Possesses color and/or appearance testing approval where applicable.

· Familiar with quality specifications and documentation in an automotive environment a plus.

Dakkota University Training (Minimum Requirements)

· Dakkota Orientation

· Dakkota Vision and Culture

· Departmental Training

o Process 06 – Dakkota Production System

o Process 12 – Preventive, Corrective and Nonconformance Management

· Company Training

o Quality Mission Statement

Health, Safety and Physical Demand Requirements

· 50 pounds lifting.

· Able to tolerate standing for 8 hours or more.

· Occasional lifting, climbing, carrying, pulling, griping, grasping and reaching 11-64% of work day.

· Hand and eye coordination.

How to Apply: https://dakkota.com/careers/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9565061

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9565061

Semi Truck Driver

Young Bros. & Daly

Salary: $

Description:

Class A CDL Driver to drive our flat bed semi truck for our local business in Lansing making deliveries and pick ups in the Tri County Area Monday - Friday 7:30 am - 5:00 pm. Assist with yardman in our brick yard. Requires occasional Saturdays 9:00 am-12:00 noon. Hours vary.

Requirements:

How to Apply: Please contact Lori Williams or Kyle Corey at 517-484-5434 for details or stop in our store at 720 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6922819

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 6922819

FT Admin – Business Development Manager

Lansing Community College

Salary: $62,776.00/yr

Description:

Job Number: 492577 Job Title: FT Admin - Business Development Manager Opening date: Oct 14, 2021 8:00am Closing date: Summary: Develops corporate partnerships and manages long term customer relationships with business, industry, and pertinent market sectors.

Description:

Title: FT Admin - Business Development Manager

This posting is open until filled

The date after which applications are not guaranteed review is: 10/31/2021

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Compensation Type: Annual Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $62,776 - $69,601

Employee Classification: FT Admin-Union

Level: FT Administrative-2

Division: Community Education & Workforce Dev - 30000

Department: Business & Community Institute - 30320

Campus Location: LCC West Campus

Position Type: Provisional/Grant Funded

Bargaining Unit: AFT

To view the applicable labor contract, visit the Labor Relations web site.

Develops corporate partnerships and manages long term customer relationships with business, industry, and pertinent market sectors by listening to, understanding customer needs, and selling educational training programs and/or consulting services which meet those needs. Provides highly professional oral and written communication with customers, colleagues, and leadership team. Conducts exploratory and retention calls as well as in-person visits on a regular schedule to potential, current, and past BCI customers. Works with the leadership team in utilizing environmental assessment protocols to identify, pursue, and qualify a growing list of new prospects and/or entrepreneurial enterprises that have the potential to generate additional revenue for BCI. Responsible for meeting or exceeding revenue and other performance related goals. Works with sales team and project management team to assure the development and delivery of consistently high quality products and excellent customer service as measured by surveys of customer satisfaction. Collaborates with other college divisions as directed, for the purpose of improving customer relationships, growing revenue, and sustaining superior customer service.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree Significant business to business sales experience

PREFERRED:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration One year (1) year experience within corporate training Proficiency in utilizing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software Minimum of three (3) years of business to business sales experience

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

How to Apply: https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492577/ft-admin-business-development-manager

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9650824

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9650824

