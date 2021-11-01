Jameis Winston Out For The Season

-NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Jameis Winston has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will end his season. Payton says an MRI showed a torn ACL and additional ligament damage in Winston’s left knee. Winston was injured early in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.