Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a residence in the 1300 block of S. Milwaukee St. after a woman was reported dead. Another resident at the home called 911, reporting they arrived home and found the woman deceased inside the residence.

Police say the woman, 59-year-old Nancy Jean Thomas, had injuries consistent with being assaulted. An autopsy was conducted Monday through the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the manner of death has been ruled to be a homicide. The specific cause of death is not being released at this time.

Investigators have identified one person of interest in the investigation that has not yet been located. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

