Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Dennis Howe is a husband, father and grandfather who is also a retired public school teacher, firefighter, church volunteer and golfer.

Howe has worked and lived in the Mason area his whole life and has two children and six grandchildren.

He said some of the places he likes to frequent are Darbs, City Limits, Klavons, Los Tres and the Courthouse Pub.

