Bliss Salon Spa Boutique shared some fun fall fashion tips

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently chatted with Dallas Angelosanto, the owner of Bliss Salon Spa Boutique in Lansing, about some of the current trends when it comes to wearing jeans with boots. If it’s been awhile since you tried on a pair of jeans, or if you really don’t like wearing jeans, head to Bliss and check out their selection of Judy Blue jeans. Dallas says that these jeans fit really nice and are very comfortable, and “they stretch very well, but they don’t stretch out.”

Also, if you’re not sure what types of boots you should be wearing with your jeans, check out these great tips on how to stay on trend.

