Early voting hours offered on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City Clerks across mid-Michigan are encouraging residents to vote in Tuesday’s elections.

To help voters, many cities with elections are offering early voting hours in person today. Those cities include Lansing, East Lansing, and Jackson.

You can also vote absentee, however, it is too late to mail your ballot. Instead, drop it off in person at the clerk’s office or at an official dropbox.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For information on voting in Lansing, including voting and dropbox locations and ballot information, click HERE.

Information on voting in East Lansing can be found HERE.

Jackson voting information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.