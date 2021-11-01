Advertisement

Early voting hours offered on Monday

You can also vote absentee, however, it is too late to mail your ballot.
City of East Lansing clerk Jennifer Shuster is one of many city clerks encouraging voters to cast their ballots early ahead of Tuesday's election.(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City Clerks across mid-Michigan are encouraging residents to vote in Tuesday’s elections.

To help voters, many cities with elections are offering early voting hours in person today. Those cities include Lansing, East Lansing, and Jackson.

You can also vote absentee, however, it is too late to mail your ballot. Instead, drop it off in person at the clerk’s office or at an official dropbox.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For information on voting in Lansing, including voting and dropbox locations and ballot information, click HERE.

Information on voting in East Lansing can be found HERE.

Jackson voting information can be found HERE.

