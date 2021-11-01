DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 745,000 pounds of unneeded medications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency announced the results of their National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to a release sent to News 10, the agency removed close to 745,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs from medicine cabinets across the United States as part of the DEA’s commitment to end the opioid epidemic.

Following last month’s 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the program has removed more than 15.2 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.

On October 23 the DEA and its more than 4,200 state and local law enforcement partners came together to help the public rid their homes of old, unwanted, or no longer needed medications.

The agency says the medications often become a gateway to addiction.

“On DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, communities across America came together to rid medicine cabinets of unneeded medications, helping to prevent prescription drug misuse,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Take Back Day is a critical effort to curb the historic surge in U.S. overdoses. We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse, and, ultimately, can help save lives.”

The Detroit Field Division collected and disposed of 69,579 pounds of prescription medication at collection sites throughout Michigan and Ohio.

“Local law enforcement, healthcare professionals and community groups continue to be outstanding partners in our drug take back efforts. One example was in Detroit where we partnered with volunteers from The Youth Connection and the Detroit Health Department behavioral health team and they prepared collection site boxes and helped organize Detroit police take back locations, which allowed our diversion team to focus on other tasks –– a huge win,” said Detroit Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

