Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,313 new cases, 65 deaths over past three days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,313 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths linked to the virus over the past three days.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,104 cases per day. State totals rise to 1,137,748 cases and 22,247 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

29 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review, according to the state health department.

Testing has averaged just over 30,000 per day in the last five days, while the state’s positivity rate has averaged around 11.5 percent during that span.

Eight mid-Michigan schools have reported outbreaks in the last week. The schools with outbreaks are as follows:

  • Eaton County: Upper Elementary (3 cases).
  • Ingham County: Webberville Elementary School (3 cases), J.W. Sexton High School (13 cases), SonShine Early Childhood Center (4 cases).
  • Jackson County: Napoleon Middle School (4 cases), Kidder Middle School (3 cases), George Long Elementary School (4 cases), St. Johns Elementary (4 cases).

Ingham County reports 27,874 cases and 447 deaths.

Jackson County reports 19,086 cases and 325 deaths.

Clinton County reports 7,491 cases and 104 deaths.

Eaton County reports 11,461 cases and 237 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 7,470 cases and 126 deaths.

