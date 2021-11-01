Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times
Police arrest man who stabbed store clerk with katana, robs convenience store in Ionia Co.

Latest News

Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Florida 'teacher of the year' arrested on child abuse charge
Mid-Michigan Families Get Spooky For Halloween
Mid-Michigan Families Get Spooky For Halloween
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years