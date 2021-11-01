Adrian Police searching for missing, endangered man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police are seeking the public’s help to find a person who is missing and may be in danger.

Matthew Eric Varnum, aged 43, of Adrian, left his home alone on Sunday, driving a white 2005 Buick Lacrosse, which can be seen in the photo below. He did not take his wallet, cell phone, or any identification with him.

Matthew suffers from a closed head injury and has walked away from home before. He tends to walk great distances before he is found.

If you have seen Varnum, contact a local law enforcement agency immediately, so that he may be contacted and returned to his family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Master Police Officer Michael Gentner at mgentner@adrianmi.gov or 517-264-4808 or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Matthew Eric Varnum, aged 43, of Adrian, left his home alone on 10/31/2021, driving a white 2005 Buick Lacrosse. (Adrian Police Department)

