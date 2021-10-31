Police arrest man who stabbed store clerk with katana, robs convenience store in Ionia Co.

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, October 31st 2021 at 11:41am, Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Ionia Department and Public Safety and Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were dispatched to an armed robbery and felonious assault that occurred at a convenience store in the 700 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Easton Township.

According to police, investigation at the scene and review of surveillance footage from the store showed that at approximately 11:39am, a man dressed in all black and carrying a katana sword walked to the store and attempted to use a rope to tie the door shut from the outside. The suspect was confronted by a clerk from within the store- a 56 year old man from Lyons, who opened the door to ask what was going on.

The suspect pulled his katana sword from a sheath and stabbed the clerk through the doorway. The clerk tried to flee back into the store and the suspect followed him and continued slashing and hacking at the clerk’s head and neck causing severe injuries to the clerk. The suspect further pushed the clerk behind the counter where he robbed the store of cigarettes and money from the cash register, before fleeing out the door on foot.

Sheriff’s Deputies and police officers located the suspect north of the store in a farm field off Haynor Rd. After a confrontation with police officers, the suspect surrendered after a short standoff and was taken into custody by officers on the scene.

The victim was transported by LIFE EMS with critical injuries to his face and head to Spectrum Health Butterworth where he is in serious condition at this time.

The suspect, who was injured during incident, was treated at Sparrow Hospital Ionia and subsequently lodged at the Ionia County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery and Felonious Assault, with additional charge requests to be reviewed by the Ionia County Prosecutor. The suspect is a 36 year old Ionia man who will not be identified until his arraignment.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this scene by the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, Ionia Central Dispatch, and LIFE EMS. Further information will be released after the suspect’s arraignment on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

