Planet Fitness gives cardio equipment to Detroit firehouses

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Planet Fitness is donating and will help install treadmills and stationary bicycles in each of Detroit’s 38 firehouses.

The treadmills and stationary bicycles will be used by firefighters and emergency medical personnel during their shifts and allow them to maintain and improve their cardiovascular health, Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said.

“The leading cause of death for firefighters is overexertion/sudden cardiac arrest,” Jones said in a statement. “Additionally, the equipment can help the firefighters relieve stress throughout their 24-hour shift especially after returning from a traumatic or tragic scene.”

The equipment is valued at $130,000.

“We’re proud to build on this commitment by helping these first responders who put their lives on the line every day to help others,” said Bryan Rief, chief executive and co-owner of Northville-based PF Michigan Group.

