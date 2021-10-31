One hurt in East Lansing shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized after being shot in East Lansing early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the parking garage next to CVS on Albert Street.

East Lansing Police told News 10 detectives were still trying to figure out what happened.

The victim’s condition wasn’t known.

Police haven’t said if they have any suspects.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.