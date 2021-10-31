Advertisement

One hurt in East Lansing shooting

One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized after being shot in East Lansing early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the parking garage next to CVS on Albert Street.

East Lansing Police told News 10 detectives were still trying to figure out what happened.

The victim’s condition wasn’t known.

Police haven’t said if they have any suspects.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Photos from Michigan at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021
Snapshots from Spartan Stadium
The Michigan and Michigan State football teams will meet for the 114th time on Saturday to...
GAME NOTES: Michigan at Michigan State
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 29th
Zacharie Bolton ordered to stand trial in triple homicide.
Man to stand trial for triple homicide
Kenneth Walker scores a touchdown versus Michigan. He recorded 5 in the contest with Michigan...
Walker-led No. 8 Michigan St tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33

Latest News

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 10/31/21
Photos from Michigan at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021
Snapshots from Spartan Stadium
Photos from Michigan at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021
Michigan at Michigan State - 10/30/21