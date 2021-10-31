Advertisement

MSU Police searching for missing man

Brandon Santo was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29.
Brandon Santo was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29.
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.(MSU Police and Public Safety)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are actively searching for a missing person.

Brandon Santo, 18, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29 leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight. Santo is not a student at MSU but was visiting friends. He may have been walking to the Brody Neighborhood.

Santo is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high tops.

If you have any information on Santo’s whereabouts, call Detective Sergeant James Terrill at (517) 388-6291 or email at TerrillJ@police.msu.edu

