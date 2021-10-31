MSU Police searching for missing man

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are actively searching for a missing person.

Brandon Santo, 18, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29 leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight. Santo is not a student at MSU but was visiting friends. He may have been walking to the Brody Neighborhood.

Santo is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high tops.

If you have any information on Santo’s whereabouts, call Detective Sergeant James Terrill at (517) 388-6291 or email at TerrillJ@police.msu.edu

