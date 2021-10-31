Mid-Michigan families get spooky for Halloween

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Performances, treats, and a whole lot of fun here in mid-Michigan as families spent the day in search of sweets and a spooky good time.

“See friends, dress up, and when we go home do some trick or treating,” said parent, Lizette Vasquez.

Some parents are taking full advantage of the holiday since some of their kids have yet to experience a Halloween without the COVID-19 pandemic in the picture.

“My daughter Ally is only 3 and she won’t be able to get vaccinated for some time. So hopefully by next year, she’ll be vaccinated and we will be able to have a regular Halloween. She’s never really experienced one because she was only 1 the last time we had a regular Halloween,” said parent, Laura Geist.

Geist says this year they are sticking close to their loved ones.

“We’re pretty comfortable with going to homes of folks we know but we definitely aren’t quite ready to be out just doing general trick or treating quite yet. Like some families, we’re going to be sticking close to home,” said Geist.

After not being able to do as much last year because of COVID-19, parents tell me they’re just excited to get back out and enjoy Halloween.

“We’re just excited to be out. It’s been really hard on the kids and hard on me as a mom to watch him want to be out and be with friends. So this is awesome and I love that it’s outside so we can still be safe and have fun,” said Vasquez.

Police ask that while you enjoy the spooky night, don’t forget to stay safe.

“Make sure you inspect your candy. Watch little kids because they like to dart out into the street or across traffic. So whether you’re with a young child or driving through a neighborhood, make sure they use safety precautions when going around vehicles,” said East Lansing Deputy Chief, Steve Gonzalez.

