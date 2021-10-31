Advertisement

Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in...
A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mattresses and couches have burned in East Lansing during the revelry that followed Michigan State’s football victory over Michigan. At least one car was overturned.

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area shortly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village. The license plate was even missing.

