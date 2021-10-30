State’s first Black-owned film studio now open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Mall Cinema is getting a revamp.

Standup comedian and director Amaru says a combination of events from the past year have inspired him to create places to express creativity. He says, through his hunt for racial equity and prompted by community demand, he was inspired to open a comedy club called “Funny is Funny,” and a movie studio called “Greenwood District Studios.”

It’s the state’s first Black-owned television and movie studio, and it’s right here in Lansing. His mission for this space is to give people in mid-Michigan a spotlight in way that has not been offered before.

Amaru has performed in 43 states, and saw mid-Michigan as his next big challenge.

“We want to see the Asian comics, Black comics, female comics, we want to see the whole gimmick,” Amaru said. “We want to be the change that we want to see in the industry. You will see, if you look at our lineup, you will see the diversity in our lineup.”

Greenwood District Studios has open mic nights on Tuesdays and professional standup comedians performing on the weekends. They hope to provide a space for the next generation of writers and performers to find their way in the industry.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

