Rivals come together for instrument drive
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - This October, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will partner with community groups and local businesses from around the state to hold an instrument drive in support of its Detroit Harmony program and its mission to put an instrument in the hands of every K-12 public, private, and charter student in the city of Detroit who wants to learn to play.
The drive will run from October 1-31 with the goal of collecting 2,500 new or used instruments to be refurbished and given to Detroit students. Instrument drop-off sites are located across Michigan and include the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, A & G Central Music, Cliff Bell’s, Detroit Wayne Music Studio, Marshall Music Co., McCourt’s Music, Meridian Winds, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association, and select PNC Bank locations. See below for a full list of drop-off locations.
In support of the instrument drive, Michigan State University’s Spartan Marching Band and the University of Michigan’s Michigan Marching Band will team up to collect instruments from their networks and the public leading up to and during the rivalry football game on October 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
“Getting 2,500 instruments into the hands of Detroit students and enrolling them in a music program and lessons will be transformative for these kids,” said Damien Crutcher, Managing Director of Detroit Harmony, who began playing horn at Cass Tech in Detroit and went on to study music at both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. “I’m looking forward to the day when all students in Detroit feel what it’s like to play that first note on an instrument, and as an alumnus of both MSU and U of M, I’m particularly excited to have the Spartan Marching Band and the Michigan Marching Band collaborating with us to collect instruments.”
Detroit Harmony is being built through a citywide collaboration with music educators, performing artists, Detroit residents, civic leaders, and non-profit music education providers.
The initiative will be intentionally structured to strengthen Detroit’s music education opportunities for every child while also bolstering economic and workforce development in the city, including bringing new jobs to teaching artists, transportation providers, and skilled tradespeople to restore and bring life back to used instruments, plus job training and professional development resources for workers.
Ways individuals or organizations can support Detroit Harmony’s instrument drive:
- Host an instrument donation drive event
- Serve as an instrument drop-off site
- Spread the word to family, community, colleagues, students, etc. about the drive
- Volunteer to pick up instruments from drop off locations
- Hold a fundraiser to purchase instruments for donation to Detroit Harmony
- Purchase an instrument and donate to Detroit Harmony
Members of the public with questions regarding a potential donation’s quality or need may contact the music store drop-off locations or Detroit Harmony staff. The drive is not accepting pianos or organs without previously contacting Detroit Harmony staff.
Detroit Harmony Public Contacts:
Damien Crutcher, Managing Director, dcrutcher@dso.org
Hunter Janness, Operations Assistant, hjanness@dso.org
Major support for the initial stage of Detroit Harmony was provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation.
--------
DROP OFF LOCATIONS
Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan Football Game Donation Event
October 30, 2021
Spartan Stadium
325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI 48824
The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center
3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Detroit Community Concert Band
The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center
3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
----
A & G Central Music Madison Heights
323 E 11 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
A & G Central Music Macomb
51170 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, MI 48042
Clarkston Community Band
Sashabaw Middle School
Pine Knob Ln, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
Cliff Bell’s
2030 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
Detroit Wayne Music Studio
21301 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Farmington Community Band
32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Marshall Music Co. Lansing
3240 E Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48912
Marshall Music Co. Troy
4052 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085
Marshall Music Co. Traverse City
1197 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
Marshall Music Co. Kalamazoo
951 Mall Dr, Portage, MI 49024
Marshall Music Co. Allen Park
6500 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101
Marshall Music Co. West Bloomfield
7470 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322
McCourt’s Music Berkley
3063 W 12 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072
McCourt’s Music Waterford
3040 Sashabaw Rd, Waterford, MI 48329
Meridian Winds
2807 Jolly Rd Ste 300, Okemos, MI 48864
Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association
3899 Okemos Rd Ste B1, Okemos, MI 48864
Rochester Community Concert Band
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
620 Romeo Rd, Rochester, MI 48307
North Oakland Concert Band
Lake Orion High School
495 E Scripps Rd, Orion Charter Township, MI 48360
PNC Bank 10 Mile / Meadowbrook
41325 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375
PNC Bank Detroit Medical Center
4111 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
PNC Bank Walton / Old Perch
2015 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
PNC Bank Hayes / Hall
45125 Hayes Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315
PNC Bank Ecorse / Monroe
22111 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
PNC Bank Ann Arbor Downtown
101 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
