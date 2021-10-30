Rivals come together for instrument drive

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - This October, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will partner with community groups and local businesses from around the state to hold an instrument drive in support of its Detroit Harmony program and its mission to put an instrument in the hands of every K-12 public, private, and charter student in the city of Detroit who wants to learn to play.

The drive will run from October 1-31 with the goal of collecting 2,500 new or used instruments to be refurbished and given to Detroit students. Instrument drop-off sites are located across Michigan and include the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, A & G Central Music, Cliff Bell’s, Detroit Wayne Music Studio, Marshall Music Co., McCourt’s Music, Meridian Winds, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association, and select PNC Bank locations. See below for a full list of drop-off locations.

In support of the instrument drive, Michigan State University’s Spartan Marching Band and the University of Michigan’s Michigan Marching Band will team up to collect instruments from their networks and the public leading up to and during the rivalry football game on October 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“Getting 2,500 instruments into the hands of Detroit students and enrolling them in a music program and lessons will be transformative for these kids,” said Damien Crutcher, Managing Director of Detroit Harmony, who began playing horn at Cass Tech in Detroit and went on to study music at both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. “I’m looking forward to the day when all students in Detroit feel what it’s like to play that first note on an instrument, and as an alumnus of both MSU and U of M, I’m particularly excited to have the Spartan Marching Band and the Michigan Marching Band collaborating with us to collect instruments.”

Detroit Harmony is being built through a citywide collaboration with music educators, performing artists, Detroit residents, civic leaders, and non-profit music education providers.

The initiative will be intentionally structured to strengthen Detroit’s music education opportunities for every child while also bolstering economic and workforce development in the city, including bringing new jobs to teaching artists, transportation providers, and skilled tradespeople to restore and bring life back to used instruments, plus job training and professional development resources for workers.

Ways individuals or organizations can support Detroit Harmony’s instrument drive:

Host an instrument donation drive event

Serve as an instrument drop-off site

Spread the word to family, community, colleagues, students, etc. about the drive

Volunteer to pick up instruments from drop off locations

Hold a fundraiser to purchase instruments for donation to Detroit Harmony

Purchase an instrument and donate to Detroit Harmony

Members of the public with questions regarding a potential donation’s quality or need may contact the music store drop-off locations or Detroit Harmony staff. The drive is not accepting pianos or organs without previously contacting Detroit Harmony staff.

Detroit Harmony Public Contacts:

Damien Crutcher, Managing Director, dcrutcher@dso.org

Hunter Janness, Operations Assistant, hjanness@dso.org

Major support for the initial stage of Detroit Harmony was provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation.

--------

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan Football Game Donation Event

October 30, 2021

Spartan Stadium

325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI 48824

The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Detroit Community Concert Band

The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

----

A & G Central Music Madison Heights

323 E 11 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

A & G Central Music Macomb

51170 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, MI 48042

Clarkston Community Band

Sashabaw Middle School

Pine Knob Ln, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346

Cliff Bell’s

2030 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Detroit Wayne Music Studio

21301 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021

Farmington Community Band

32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Marshall Music Co. Lansing

3240 E Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48912

Marshall Music Co. Troy

4052 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085

Marshall Music Co. Traverse City

1197 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686

Marshall Music Co. Kalamazoo

951 Mall Dr, Portage, MI 49024

Marshall Music Co. Allen Park

6500 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101

Marshall Music Co. West Bloomfield

7470 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

McCourt’s Music Berkley

3063 W 12 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072

McCourt’s Music Waterford

3040 Sashabaw Rd, Waterford, MI 48329

Meridian Winds

2807 Jolly Rd Ste 300, Okemos, MI 48864

Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association

3899 Okemos Rd Ste B1, Okemos, MI 48864

Rochester Community Concert Band

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

620 Romeo Rd, Rochester, MI 48307

North Oakland Concert Band

Lake Orion High School

495 E Scripps Rd, Orion Charter Township, MI 48360

PNC Bank 10 Mile / Meadowbrook

41325 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375

PNC Bank Detroit Medical Center

4111 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

PNC Bank Walton / Old Perch

2015 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

PNC Bank Hayes / Hall

45125 Hayes Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315

PNC Bank Ecorse / Monroe

22111 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

PNC Bank Ann Arbor Downtown

101 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

