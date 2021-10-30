Portland Raiders take down Hopkins Vikings in first round

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders plowed through Hopkins in their first round game in the playoffs with a 40-6 win.

The Raiders returned a blocked punt and a punt for a touchdown.

They’re now 8-2 and will take on Olivet next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.