Parma Western shuts out Mattawan

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Parma Western Panthers shut out Mattawan 15-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

It was a mud bowl...as it was all over the state, and the Panthers took advantage of the tricky conditions to take down the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.